Three months after winning his fifth Super Bowl ring, Tom Brady just won an offseason title, too. The New England Patriots quarterback was selected to be on the cover of "Madden NFL 18," becoming the oldest player to appear on the cover of the popular EA Sports game.

Brady, who will turn 40 in August, grew up a few miles away from where Electronic Arts, or EA, opened in his hometown of San Mateo, California. As a kid he would work out in the EA gym, in part because the company employed a family friend who lived across the street from him.

"When this all came about," Brady said, "I thought, 'How cool is that to do this knowing when I was a kid in high school I was tagging along down there, working out where it all started?' It's been such a great game over a long period of time. I played it so much when I was younger, a little less now. ... My son Jack loves beating up on me."

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/19363661/new-england-patriots-qb-tom-brady-cover-madden-nfl-18

